Reinhart (upper body) will play in Monday's game versus the Islanders, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Reinhart will take the ice for the first time since Jan. 28. The 25-year-old was impressive before suffering an upper-body injury, as he generated six points and 19 shots on net through the first eight games. Reinhart will skate on the second line with Jordan Staal and Taylor Hall.