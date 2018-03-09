Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Has 25 points in last 24 games
Reinhart had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout victory over Ottawa.
He also converted in the shootout, which his team won 2-1. It looked for a long time like Reinhart was going to fall short of a third consecutive 40-point campaign, but he now sits just two points shy of that mark after coming on with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) over his last 24 appearances. Owners should definitely file this 22-year-old's name away for next year, as he's finally showcasing the skills that made him the second overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.
More News
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Continues strong stretch with two points•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Four-game point streak snapped•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Scores twice against Bolts•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Stays hot in win over Isles•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Chips in two helpers in loss•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Three points Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...