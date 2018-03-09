Reinhart had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout victory over Ottawa.

He also converted in the shootout, which his team won 2-1. It looked for a long time like Reinhart was going to fall short of a third consecutive 40-point campaign, but he now sits just two points shy of that mark after coming on with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) over his last 24 appearances. Owners should definitely file this 22-year-old's name away for next year, as he's finally showcasing the skills that made him the second overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.