Reinhart scored three goals including the game-winning, with two of them coming on the power play, in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Bruins.

He notched Buffalo's first goal late in the first period and then fired home the team's final two in the third, the last coming into an empty net. Reinhart has now reached the 20-goal plateau in four straight seasons, with seven of his tallies coming in the last eight games.