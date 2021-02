Reinhart scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

With the Sabres down 2-1 early in the third period, a Victor Oloffson shot from the circle deflected into the air in the crease, and Reinhart deftly poked it into the net just under the crossbar on his backhand. The 25-year-old has lit the lamp in back-to-back games, and on the season Reinhart now has six goals and 11 points through 13 contests.