Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Hit with hats in win
Reinhart scored three goals to lead the Sabres to a 5-2 win over the Capitals on Saturday afternoon.
It was his third career hattie. Reinhart has finally come into the height of his second overall draft pick (2014). He has 55 points, including 38 helpers, in 61 games. Reinhart's previous career mark was set last season -- he had 50 points in 82 games. The Sabres have some exceptional talent up front, including Reinhart who is on track to top 70 points this season. You know what to do.
