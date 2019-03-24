Reinhart went minus-2 and scored a goal in Saturday's loss to the Canadiens.

Reinhart has struggled during March with just three points in 11 games, but his defensive game has been even worse. The 23-year-old has a minus-9 rating in that span. The Sabres are officially eliminated from playoff contention, but Reinhart still has an opportunity to extend his career high of 60 points in 74 games.

