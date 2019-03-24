Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Hits 60-point plateau
Reinhart went minus-2 and scored a goal in Saturday's loss to the Canadiens.
Reinhart has struggled during March with just three points in 11 games, but his defensive game has been even worse. The 23-year-old has a minus-9 rating in that span. The Sabres are officially eliminated from playoff contention, but Reinhart still has an opportunity to extend his career high of 60 points in 74 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...