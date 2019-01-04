Reinhart scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Reinhart is up to 40 points in 41 games this season and has been an offensive juggernaut for the better part of 2018-19. Since Nov 27, the 23-year-old has been held off the scoresheet only two times and instead has sliced and diced the league for 24 points over 16 games. With team points leader, Jack Eichel considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, it'll be up to Reinhart and Jeff Skinner to carry the load offensively until Eichel is able to return.