Reinhart signed a one-year, $5.2 million contract with the Sabres on Sunday, Chris Ryndak of the team's official site reports.

Reinhart had an arbitration hearing on the schedule, but the two parties will avoid the independent mediator, as they agreed to terms Sunday. The 2014 second-overall pick has been a top-three scorer in Buffalo in each of the past five seasons, totaling 109 goals and 254 points in that stretch, and he hit double-digit points on the power play every year. It's a bridge contract of sorts, but the 24-year-old winger will still be a restricted free agent next offseason.