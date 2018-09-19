Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Inks two-year extension
Reinhart signed a two-year contract with the Sabres on Wednesday, with the deal valued at $3.65 million annually.
This amounts to a bridge deal for Reinhart, who still must prove that he can overcome his defensive shortcomings. He registered a career-high 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) -- including 21 power-play points -- over 82 games last season, albeit with an egregious minus-24 rating. From a fantasy perspective, however, Reinhart's strong offensive totals undoubtedly outweigh his deficiencies in the defensive zone.
More News
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Absent from camp•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Looking for new contract•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Manages to hit 50-point plateau•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Secures hat trick in road win•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Scores 20th in Saturday's loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...