Reinhart signed a two-year contract with the Sabres on Wednesday, with the deal valued at $3.65 million annually.

This amounts to a bridge deal for Reinhart, who still must prove that he can overcome his defensive shortcomings. He registered a career-high 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) -- including 21 power-play points -- over 82 games last season, albeit with an egregious minus-24 rating. From a fantasy perspective, however, Reinhart's strong offensive totals undoubtedly outweigh his deficiencies in the defensive zone.