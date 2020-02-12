Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Jams home winner Tuesday
Reinhart scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
He jammed home a loose puck 57 seconds into the third period to give the Sabres their first lead of the game, and Carter Hutton took care of the rest. Reinhart continues to roll in 2020, scoring nine goals and 16 points in 16 games since the calendar flipped to January.
