Reinhart scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Penguins. He also had two shots and two blocks.

Reinhart blew a pair of wrist shots past Pittsburgh netminder Casey DeSmith to extend Buffalo's lead to 3-0. The goals were Reinhart's team-leading 16th and 17th of the season and gave him a three-game point streak.