Reinhart's three-year entry-level deal expires this summer and the Sabres intend to re-sign him, The Buffalo News reports.

Reinhart eclipsed the 50-point mark this season, improving his point total for the third straight season, but may not get the same lucrative deals Jack Eichel received or the $42-million deal fellow draftee Nikolaj Ehlers signed in October. Reinhart is a big piece of the Sabres' future so there's little doubt he'll be re-signed. It's a matter of how much and when, and not if.