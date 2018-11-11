Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Lots of two-point efforts lately
Reinhart scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout victory over the Canucks.
So, that's two-straight, two-point games and three two-pointers in his last four. Reinhart may never be the 70-point player that some thought he'd be at draft time. But he is a valuable and effective second pivot on a strong team. And Reinhart is pacing toward a 55-point season. Use him well.
