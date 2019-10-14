Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Makes most of opportunity
Reinhart scored his third goal of the season in a 4-0 win over Dallas on Monday.
Despite finishing with an uncharacteristically low TOI (17:40), Reinhart finished Monday's win with a goal, giving him six points in as many contests to start the year. Perhaps it was just the flow of the game that led to a dip in ice time for Reinhart, but regardless, he was able to find the goal column to reward fantasy owners. Don't' look now, but Reinhart has collected points in five of six to begin the 2019-20 season. Hard to beat that level of consistency.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.