Reinhart scored his third goal of the season in a 4-0 win over Dallas on Monday.

Despite finishing with an uncharacteristically low TOI (17:40), Reinhart finished Monday's win with a goal, giving him six points in as many contests to start the year. Perhaps it was just the flow of the game that led to a dip in ice time for Reinhart, but regardless, he was able to find the goal column to reward fantasy owners. Don't' look now, but Reinhart has collected points in five of six to begin the 2019-20 season. Hard to beat that level of consistency.