Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Manages to hit 50-point plateau
Reinhart tallied his 25th goal of the season in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Panthers on Saturday night.
The goal pushed him to 50 points, a tally that seemed remote given the stumbles he had this season. So much was expected from Reinhart this season, but little was delivered. He still has a chance to grow his game, but fantasy owners will be reluctant to tag him as a sleeper for 2018-19.
