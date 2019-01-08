Sabres' Sam Reinhart: May play Tuesday after all
Reinhart (illness) could play in Tuesday's game against the Devils based on information that Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News received from the forward after morning skate. "The good news I feel really good today and back to my normal self," Reinhart said. "I'm excited about the possibility of getting into another game tonight."
Reinhart, who skated with the extras Tuesday morning, hasn't missed a game since the 2016-17 season, so expect him to do all he can to draw into the upcoming contest against the Devils. He's essentially a game-time decision.
