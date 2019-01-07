Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Misses practice with illness
Reinhart (illness) missed Monday's practice.
The team's next game is Tuesday at home versus the Devils. Even though he missed practice, Reinhart should be able to answer the bell Tuesday, but if he's unable to go, the team -- already trying to manage things without Jack Eichel -- will need to decide on an interim replacement.
