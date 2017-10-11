Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Moves back to right wing
Reinhart remained on the third line but moved back to right wing during Wednesday's practice, Sabres.com's Jourdon LaBarber reports.
Now entering his third full season in the NHL, where Reinhart fits best in Buffalo's lineup continues to be a head-scratching mystery. Drafted as a center, Reinhart was always known for his playmaking ability and high hockey IQ, but he was never considered an elite prospect because of his lack of speed and strength. Under former head coach Dan Bylsma, Reinhart almost exclusively played on Jack Eichel's right wing, and the pair showed good chemistry together. In an effort to balance out the scoring, current head coach Phil Housley deployed Reinhart at center to start the season, but the results have been disastrous; the Sabres are winless and Reinhart has zero points, just one shot on goal, a minus-6 rating through three games and has won just 35 percent of his faceoffs. Johan Larsson will take over as center, but Reinhart really needs to get going if he wants to stay in the lineup.
