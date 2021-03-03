Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Reinhart got Buffalo on the board just 55 seconds into the game -- converting a Victor Olofsson feed -- and only 17 seconds after New York's Pavel Buchnevich had opened the scoring. It was his eighth tally in 18 games, making a fourth straight 20-goal campaign a distinct possibility for the 25-year-old. He's shooting a career-best 17.8 percent, so there is a chance regression hits, but it's also not significantly higher than his 2019-20 mark of 15.3.