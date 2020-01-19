Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Nets lone tally in loss
Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.
Reinhart kept his mitts hot with his fifth goal in the last eight games. The 24-year-old has added five helpers and a plus-3 rating in that span. For the season, Reinhart has 41 points, 99 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating through 49 contests. His top-line gig alongside Jack Eichel could take the winger to new heights in 2019-20.
