Reinhart won't play in Sunday's game against the Devils, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Reinhart will miss a second straight game. Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens both skated in the top six during Saturday's win over the Devils, and they could remain in place for Sunday's matchup. Reinhart is still considered day-to-day, so his next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Islanders.