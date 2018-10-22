Reinhart picked up two assists, both on the power play, in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Sunday.

After three games off the score sheet, Reinhart was able to add to his point total. He now has five assists in nine games, four of them coming with the extra man. It's not like he can't score goals, though. The 22-year-old had 25 last season.

