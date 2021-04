Reinhart scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Reinhart's assist came on a Victor Olofsson power-play goal in the second period. In the third, Reinhart scored a goal of his own. He's continued to produce in a top-six role for the Sabres with 21 tallies and 35 points through 47 contests. He's picked up 15 power-play points but also carries a minus-25 rating.