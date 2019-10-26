Sabres' Sam Reinhart: One of each in win
Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added a helper at even strength in Friday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.
Reinhart set up Jake McCabe's opening goal in the second period, and then added one of his own early in the third. The 23-year-old winger is up to five goals and five assists in 12 games this season, with four of his 10 points coming on the man advantage.
