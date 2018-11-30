Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Pacing toward another career mark
Reinhart scored twice Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Goals are rare for this guy, but he's still on a sixty-point pace. That would be another career mark if he stays healthy. Reinhart brings value to most formats, but don't expect much on the power play. His time there is limited.
