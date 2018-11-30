Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Pacing toward career mark
Reinhart scored twice Thursday in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Goals are rare for this guy, but he's still on a sixty-point pace. That would be a career mark if he stays healthy. Reinhart brings value to most formats, but don't expect much on the power play. His time there is limited.
