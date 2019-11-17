Reinhart tallied two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Pointless in his first game back on home soil, after putting up two points in Buffalo's Global Series game in Sweden, Reinhart pitched in with a pair of assists in a doubling up of the visiting Senators. In 19 games, the 24-year-old has found the scoresheet 17 times, putting Reinhart on pace to surpass his career-best 65-point campaign from a year ago.