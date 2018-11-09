Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Pair of assists in OT win
Reinhart tallied two assists Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win against Montreal.
Reinhart has just one goal in 2018-19 but has collected nine assists, more than offsetting his lack of markers. The 23-year-old continues to provide consistent fantasy production, especially when you consider more than half of Reinhart's assists have come with the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...