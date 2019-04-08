Reinhart said Monday that he will play for Team Canada in the upcoming IIHF World Championships, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Reinhart enjoyed a career year in 2018-19, racking up 65 points in 82 games this campaign. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an increase in his season point totals for every year of his young career. Reinhart will likely be one of the top fantasy options at the center position next season, and continues to be a solid weapon for Buffalo opposite Jack Eichel.