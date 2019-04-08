Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Personal season continues
Reinhart said Monday that he will play for Team Canada in the upcoming IIHF World Championships, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Reinhart enjoyed a career year in 2018-19, racking up 65 points in 82 games this campaign. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an increase in his season point totals for every year of his young career. Reinhart will likely be one of the top fantasy options at the center position next season, and continues to be a solid weapon for Buffalo opposite Jack Eichel.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...