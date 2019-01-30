Reinhart collected a goal in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jackets.

The goal gives Reinhart a point in three straight games, and five points in his last six outings. He fired a season-high seven shots on goal Tuesday night, so it's no surprise one of those pucks ended up in the back of the net. Reinhart has 45 points in 49 games, and should have no trouble surpassing his previous career-high 50 points set last year.