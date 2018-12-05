Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Piling on points
Reinhart marked a goal and an assist in Tuesday's loss to the Maple Leafs.
Reinhart tied the game by getting a stick on Nathan Beaulieu's slap shot in the second period. He later set up Jack Eichel's second goal of the night, which momentarily gave the Sabres their first and last lead of the game. This is Reinhart's third two-point performance in the last four games.
