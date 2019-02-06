Reinhart scored a goal and an assist in regulation before beating Devan Dubnyk for the only shootout score in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

The 23-year-old continues to blossom, and Reinhart now has 13 goals and 47 points through 52 games. He's only three points shy of tying the career high he set last season, and given his consistent role on the Sabres' top power-play unit, Reinhart should quickly blow past that mark.