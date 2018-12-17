Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Point streak reaches double digits
Reinhart notched three assists and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over Boston.
Reinhart has tallied five goals and 16 points during his active 10-game scoring streak, giving him 32 points in 34 games. He's on pace to surpass last year's total of 50 points -- his career best -- by a sizable margin. The top line of Reinhart, Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner has been tremendous this season, both for the Sabres and fantasy owners alike.
