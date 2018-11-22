Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Posts multiple points again
Reinhart recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.
Multiple points have become a regular thing for Reinhart this month, as this is the fourth time in November he's done it. In this month, he has two goals and 10 points with a plus-7 rating in 10 contests. That production has come despite the fact Reinhart owns a 7.3 shooting percentage this season, which is 4.5 percent below his career norm. If that pops back up, Reinhart could be due for a rather large scoring spree.
More News
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Lots of two-point efforts lately•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Pair of assists in OT win•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Two assists in rout of Sens•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Notches two helpers•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Secures assist versus Golden Knights•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Inks two-year extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...