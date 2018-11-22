Reinhart recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory against the Flyers on Wednesday.

Multiple points have become a regular thing for Reinhart this month, as this is the fourth time in November he's done it. In this month, he has two goals and 10 points with a plus-7 rating in 10 contests. That production has come despite the fact Reinhart owns a 7.3 shooting percentage this season, which is 4.5 percent below his career norm. If that pops back up, Reinhart could be due for a rather large scoring spree.