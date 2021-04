Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in a 5-2 win over Washington on Thursday.

Reinart broke scoreless deadlock with 1:10 left in the first period, getting his stick on a Dylan Cozens shot in the slot. It was Reinhart's team-leading 14th goal of the season. The 25-year-old, who boasts a career-best 16.7 shooting percentage, has an outside chance at a fourth consecutive 20-goal output despite the shortened schedule in 2020-21.