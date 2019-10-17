Reinhart posted a power-play assist in a 5-2 loss to the ducks on Wednesday.

Reinhart set up Victor Olofsson's goal in the first period, making it 2-0 at the time, but that would be it for the Sabres' offense. Reinhart has only been held off the scoresheet once this year, posting three goals and seven points in seven games. He looks the part of a top-line winger -- use with confidence.