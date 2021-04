Reinhart scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

He fired home his 22nd goal of the season, and 19th power-play tally, late in the second period to ruin Igor Shesterkin's shutout bid, but it was all the offense the Sabres could muster. Reinhart has six points in the last three games and 36 in 48 contests on the season and he puts the finishing touches on another strong campaign under difficult circumstances.