Reinhart found himself skating alongside Evander Kane and Ryan O'Reilly on Monday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Head coach Phil Housley mixed up the lines Monday with the Sabres mired in a five-game losing streak with just two goals scored in their past two games. Reinhart, who has played with Kane before, is an interesting choice on the top line. Through 20 games he has scored just eight points and averaging a little less than 16 minutes of ice time per game, a small decline from the 17:13 he averaged last year. Kane will generate offense and O'Reilly provides the speed, and hopefully Reinhart's high hockey IQ will put him in a good position to succeed. Reinhart has moved all over the lineup this season but still hasn't really found a permanent home. The Sabres will face a tough test against the Blue Jackets on Monday, and it's best to see how Reinhart responds to his promotion before fantasy owners consider picking him up.