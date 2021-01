Reinhart (lower body) is day-to-day ahead of Monday's game against the Flyers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Head coach Ralph Krueger said Reinhart's injury is "manageable", and the team will make a decision following Monday's morning skate. Casey Mittelstadt took Reinhart's place in the top six during Sunday's practice, and he could end up filling in if Reinhart ultimately sits out.