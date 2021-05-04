Reinhart collected two goals and an assist with four blocks and three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Reinhart continued his torrid late-season production, potting both the game-winner and an empty-netter -- his 24th and 25th goals of the year -- just over three minutes apart late in the third period. He also drew an assist on a Rasmus Asplund goal and mixed in a 60-percent performance (12-for-18) in the faceoff circle for good measure. Reinhart has piled up 12 goals and three assists over his last 13 games, shooting a scorching 27.3 percent during that run.