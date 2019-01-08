Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Ready to rock Tuesday
Reinhart (illness) took line rushes in warmups and will play Tuesday versus the Devils, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic reports.
Reinhart missed practice Monday and skated with the extras Tuesday, so he wasn't expected to play in Tuesday's game. However, he appeared to turn a corner in his recovery and will draw into the lineup and avoid missing his first contest since the 2016-17 campaign. Reinhart continues to be a strong fantasy play with nine goals and 40 points in 42 outings this year, putting him on pace to shatter last year's career high of 50 points.
More News
