Reinhart scored his 20th goal of the season on the power play in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

He spoiled Alexandar Georgiev's shutout bid with less than five minutes to play in the third period. Reinhart had been held off the scoresheet for the last three games coming into Saturday, but the 22-year-old still has six goals and 10 points through 11 contests in March, and he needs only three goals and four points over the Sabres' final seven games to tie his previous career highs in those categories.