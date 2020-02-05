Reinhart scored his 19th goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Amidst the ugly defeat, Reinhart managed to pull to within a single goal of his third straight 20-goal season, and fourth in five years. The 24-year-old is scoring on 17.3 percent of shots taken in 2019-20, Reinhart's highest shooting percentage since his rookie campaign. He's been great, even if you can't say the same about his team.