Reinhart tallied a goal on seven shots and had two PIM in a 5-2 loss to Boston on Thursday.

Reinhart extended his goal streak to four games, roofing a one-timer from the slot less than two minutes into the third period. The 25-year-old has racked up six goals and 20 shots during his current four-game run and is closing in on the career-high 25 goals he tallied in 2017-18.