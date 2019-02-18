Reinhart scored his 14th goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey.

Reinart was the only Sabres player to score in Sunday's loss, but the goal moved the 23-year-old to 51 points in 58 games this season, a new career high. A favorable matchup awaits Reinart, as Buffalo gets set to face Florida on Tuesday. In three previous games this season against the Panthers, Reinart has two goals and four assists.