Reinhart's goal against Vegas on Tuesday was his second of the season and the third straight game he's managed to register a shot on goal.

Reinhart played a season-high 19:09 in the overtime loss, and played more than his usual amount with Jordan Nolan, Matt Moulson, Zemgus Girgensons, Benoit Pouliot and Justin Bailey all played 11 minutes or less. Reinhart's goal came on the power play, which went 3-for-5 for the night. After a horrific start to the season, Reinhart is settling in and firing more pucks and getting more scoring opportunities. Reinhart is entering his third season, and even though he's been improving, he hasn't really shown any signs of a potential breakout. Fantasy owners should leave Reinhart on the waiver wire but he's worth keeping an eye on.