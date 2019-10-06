Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Scores pair as Sabres win big
Reinhart found the back of the net twice in Buffalo's 7-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.
Reinhart's pair of goals gave Buffalo some added insurance Saturday evening and the hosts wound up coming away with an impressive win over a revamped Devils squad. The 23-year-old winger will be heavily relied upon to produce offense this season and is coming off a 2018-19 campaign that saw him put up a career-high 65 points.
