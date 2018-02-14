Reinhart scored a power-play goal and added an empty-net tally during Tuesday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The 22-year-old winger has found an offensive groove of late with six goals, 10 assists and 31 shots through his past 13 contests. Reinhart is locked into a scoring role, and considering his pedigree and flashes of upside through his early career, there's potential for him to prolong this hot streak and have a solid finish to the campaign. He's worth a look in most settings.