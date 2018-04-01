Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Secures hat trick in road win
Reinhart dialed in a hat trick Saturday, with two of his goals taking place on the man advantage in a 7-4 road win over the Predators.
Thanks to this brilliant performance, Reinhart has tied his career high in points with 23 goals and 24 assists through 78 games. The Sabres have missed the playoffs by a mile, but they've still bagged 13 goals over the past three contests to render capable scorers like Reinhart sneaky fantasy options with four games to go.
More News
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Scores 20th in Saturday's loss•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: On offensive tear for last two months•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Has 25 points in last 24 games•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Continues strong stretch with two points•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Four-game point streak snapped•
-
Sabres' Sam Reinhart: Scores twice against Bolts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...