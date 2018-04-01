Reinhart dialed in a hat trick Saturday, with two of his goals taking place on the man advantage in a 7-4 road win over the Predators.

Thanks to this brilliant performance, Reinhart has tied his career high in points with 23 goals and 24 assists through 78 games. The Sabres have missed the playoffs by a mile, but they've still bagged 13 goals over the past three contests to render capable scorers like Reinhart sneaky fantasy options with four games to go.