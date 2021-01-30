Reinhart (upper body) won't play Saturday against New Jersey.
Reinhart is considered day-to-day with his upper-body injury, so there's an outside chance he'll be ready to return for Sunday's rematch with the Devils. Tage Thompson will take Reinhart's spot in the lineup for Saturday's contest.
